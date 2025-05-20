Free Fire Max Luck Royale Event goes live: Get free shoes and weapon skins A new event has kicked off in Free Fire Max, called Shoes Royale. In this event, players can earn a variety of shoes as rewards.

The new Luck Royale event, known as Shoes Royale, has officially launched in Free Fire Max. This exciting event features a variety of footwear as grand prizes, ranging from alligator slippers to ducky sandals. In addition to these unique shoes, players can also win premium jackets and pants. Furthermore, participants have the chance to snag items like gun skins and armor crates from the Weapon Loot Crate.

Free Fire Max Shoes Royale

Shoes Royale is set to run for the next 20 to 25 days, giving gamers ample time to take part in the fun. Rewards can be claimed by spinning the wheel, and the outcomes will depend on your luck. Here's a complete list of the rewards available:

Grand Prizes

Alligator Slippers

Shark Slippers

Tiger Slippers

Ducky Sandals

Other Prizes

Pumpkin Knight (Top)

Conqueror of Life (Top)

Savage Luker (Bottom)

Star Oracle (Head)

Hop Seeker (Head)

Lava Lustre Weapon Loot Crate

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate

Royale Warrior Weapon Loot Crate

Kami Series Weapon Loot Crate

Hawk Wing Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pocket

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Tokens

To get these exciting rewards in Free Fire Max, players need to spin the wheel using in-game currency, diamonds. Each spin costs 9 diamonds, while a bulk spin of 10+1 (11 spins) will set you back 90 diamonds.

How to claim your rewards

Launch the Free Fire Max game on your smartphone.

Navigate to the store section located on the left corner of the home screen.

Find the Shoes Royale event and tap on it.

Hit the spin button to make your spin.

Once you spin, your reward will be revealed! Just keep in mind that rewards from this event cannot be claimed more than once, so you'll need to spend more diamonds on each spin.

