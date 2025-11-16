Flipkart sale alert: Get massive Rs 25,000 discount on this amazing smartphone Google's flagship Pixel 9 is now available at a significantly reduced price, offering a Rs 25,000 discount during the current Flipkart Winter Bonanza sale.

New Delhi:

A new Winter Bonanza sale has launched on Flipkart, offering significant discounts on various electronic items, including smartphones. The price of Google's flagship phone, the Pixel 9, which launched last year, has been drastically reduced. This premium phone can now be purchased for up to Rs 25,000 less than its original launch price. Additional bank discounts are also available on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 9 discounted price and offer

The Google Pixel 9 was initially launched in India at Rs 79,999. During the ongoing Flipkart sale, you can save Rs 25,000, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 54,999.

Bank Offers: Available offers include a 5 per cent cashback on the purchase using select bank cards.

Exchange: You can save even more money by exchanging your old phone during the purchase.

Google Pixel 9 key features

The Google Pixel 9 is packed with premium specifications:

Display: It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2700 nits.

Performance: The phone is powered by the Tensor G4 processor and supports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Software and Longevity: It launched with the Android 14 operating system (upgradable to Android 16) and the company offers seven years of operating system upgrades for this device.

Camera: The Pixel 9 features a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 10.5MP front camera.

Battery and Charging: It is equipped with a powerful 4700mAh battery and supports 27W wired fast charging. It also supports wireless charging.

AI: This phone comes fully integrated with advanced Google Gemini AI features.

