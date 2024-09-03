Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Start date, deals and exclusive offers revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale timeline has finally been revealed by the platform. As per the information available on the e-commerce site, it is set to go live this year with several discounts on a wide range of products, starting from September 30 onwards. As the festive season approaches, shoppers could look forward to great deals on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, clothes and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sale.

Big Billion Days Sale to go live on September 30

The Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart will kick off on September 30, 2024. Flipkart Plus members will get exclusive early access to the sale starting on September 29. This annual sale event is one of the biggest on the platform, offering huge discounts ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. Last year, the sale began on October 8, 2023, but this year, it is set to start a little earlier to maximize the festive shopping rush.

Exclusive offers and discounts

During the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart will be offering several exclusive deals and discounts across various categories. Here are a few offers to know in advance before the sale goes live at the month's end:

Electronics and accessories: Enjoy discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 80 per cent on electronics and accessories. Smart TVs and home appliances: Get up to 80 per cent off on smart TVs and home appliances, with select items like fridges and 4K smart TVs available at up to 75 per cent off. Smartphones: Many popular brands like Nothing, Realme, Mi, Infinix and more will be available at huge discounts and special bank discounts for the customers which will be timebound. Additional Benefits: Shoppers can also take advantage of exclusive bank offers, exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, cashback, and coupon discounts to maximize their savings.

Flipkart Plus Members: Early access benefits

Flipkart Plus members will benefit from early access to the sale deals. This early access is beneficial for the members, as popular items which are usually ‘sold out’ or have their discounts reduced once the regular sale starts.

For example, a significant discount on a popular smartphone like the iPhone may drop the price for a while during the sale for all the users.

Early access will further ensure that Flipkart Plus members can shop with maximum discounts and better availability.

How to prepare for the Big Billion Days Sale?

To make the most of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, customers must do the following to make their shopping experience smarter:

Activate Flipkart Plus Membership: This is a suggestion to all the users, who are willing to avail exclusive deals. Once the membership is activated, you will gain early access to the sale. Create a wishlist: Plan your purchases, so that you will save time to shuffle and hustle in the end moment. Wishlist will help you quickly access deals when the sale goes live, without wasting any time. Stay updated: Keep an eye on the Flipkart Big Billion Days microsite for the latest updates and exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming deals.

