Facing network issues in your building? TRAI launches star ratings for indoor connectivity in buildings TRAI's comprehensive assessment ensures properties meet high standards for fiber infrastructure, seamless in-building connectivity, and high-speed Wi-Fi, while measuring their preparedness for future smart-tech integration.

New Delhi:

The telecom regulator, TRAI, has empanelled RANext Technologies as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) to evaluate the digital infrastructure of various properties, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. These ratings will be conducted from a user-centric, real-world perspective. The assessment will cover critical areas such as fiber infrastructure standards, in-building connectivity, broadband and Wi-Fi performance, and overall readiness for future smart technologies.

"...RANext Technologies has been empanelled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), reinforcing its role in shaping digitally ready real estate across the country," the release said.

What RANext Technologies will do

As a TRAI-authorised agency, RANext Technologies will assess properties to ensure seamless connectivity and compatibility with both current and emerging smart technologies. The release highlighted that India's rapid transition toward a digital-first economy has made reliable connectivity essential for work, education, banking, healthcare, and entertainment.

With nearly one billion daily internet users and the rise of smart homes and offices, digital performance has become a key factor in how buildings are experienced and valued. Despite this, most modern properties are not currently designed or evaluated for digital performance.

"Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies address this gap by assessing in-building digital connectivity and communication systems through a standardised star-rating framework, enabling objective evaluation of a property's digital readiness," the release explained.

What is TRAI’s DCRA framework

Essentially, the DCRA framework establishes a standardised, transparent, and unbiased benchmark. This allows developers, property managers, service providers, and homebuyers to objectively assess a building's digital capabilities. The initiative aims to encourage developers to integrate robust digital infrastructure during the design phase, while empowering tenants and buyers to make more informed decisions.

"This is a pivotal step for RANext, positioning us not just as connectivity enablers but also as a trusted authority in evaluating digital infrastructure," said Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder, Space World Group, the parent company of RANext.

ALSO READ: BSNL users can make calls without network; WiFi calling now available across India