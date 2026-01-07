BSNL users can make calls without network; WiFi calling now available across India BSNL has officially launched its nationwide VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi) service, allowing users to make crystal-clear calls over any Wi-Fi network at no extra cost.

New Delhi:

While BSNL is known for offering some of the most affordable recharge plans in India, network availability and call drops remain a primary concern for many users. To address this and enhance voice quality, the state-owned telecom operator has officially rolled out its VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi) service nationwide.

This service allows users to make crystal-clear calls over a Wi-Fi network at no additional cost. To utilise this feature, users must have a BSNL 4G SIM and be within range of a BSNL 4G-supported network. Previously limited to select circles, the service is now available to BSNL subscribers across the country.

How to activate BSNL VoWiFi on your smartphone

If you have a compatible Android device, follow these steps to enable the service:

Open the Settings app on your smartphone. Navigate to Network and Internet. Tap on SIMs. Select your BSNL SIM and scroll down to find the Wi-Fi Calling option. Toggle the Wi-Fi Calling switch to On.

BSNL’s subscribers’ growth

BSNL’s subscriber base continues to grow steadily. In November alone, the operator added 421,514 new users, boosting its market share by 0.29 per cent to reach a total of 7.92 per cent.

BSNL’s extra data offer

To maintain this momentum, BSNL is offering a data boost on its high-data plans. The company announced via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that it is now providing 3GB of daily data on plans that typically offer 2.5GB.

Initially introduced as a "Christmas Bonanza," BSNL added 0.5GB of extra daily data to four specific recharge plans. While the promotion was originally scheduled to expire on January 4, the extra data benefits have been extended for the Rs 251 plan till January 31, 2025. This prepaid voucher also includes unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day.

