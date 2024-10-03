Facebook launches new monetisation program for creators, designed to simplify process of earning

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Facebook monetisation

Meta is making changes to its Facebook monetization program. The company will consolidate its three creator monetisation programs into one. This is aimed at making it easier for creators to start earning on the platform. Currently, a creator has three ways to earn on the platform: Via In-stream ads, Ads on Reels, and Performance bonuses. All three methods have different eligibility requirements and sign-up processes. Under the new monetisation program creators who want to earn through the platform will only need to apply once and there will be a single onboarding process.

Meta recently announced that it has paid creators over USD 2 billion for their Reels, videos, photos, and text posts over the past year. Despite this, the company acknowledged that creators are not fully maximizing their earning potential on the platform, with only one-third of them benefiting from more than one of its programs.

What has changed?

The new consolidated scheme will operate similarly to the existing programs, featuring a performance-based payout model. Creators who monetize their content can continue to earn from ads in their Reels, longer videos, photos, and text posts.

Additionally, Meta will provide them with access to a new Insights tab, allowing them to track their earnings from different content formats and identify which videos and posts are generating the most revenue. This marks a departure from the previous setup, where separate insights tabs were provided for each program.

How to apply for the new monetisation program?

The new monetization feature is currently in beta mode and will remain so until next year. Meta will begin inviting 10 lakh creators who are already earning on the platform to participate in the beta testing this week, with plans to extend invitations to more individuals in the upcoming months.

While creators are not obligated to take part in the test, those who choose to do so will be unable to rejoin Facebook's standalone monetization programs. Those who are interested in joining the new program but do not receive an invitation promptly, can indicate their interest through Facebook's official content monetization page.

