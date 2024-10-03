Google for India 2024 event today: Here's how to watch livestream, what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google for India 2024 event

Google is all set to host its 'Google for India' event today (October 3). This will be the tenth edition of the event. The company will showcase its innovations and initiatives that are specifically designed for the Indian market. Since its beginning in 2015, the tech giant has been highlighting its efforts to enhance internet access, digital literacy, and technology-driven solutions across the country. This year the company is expected to share and highlight their AI technology keeping India in focus. Here are details you need to know about Google for India 2024 event.

How to watch Google for India 2024 event livestream

The Google for India 2024 event will start at 11.30 am on October 3. Interested viewers can watch this event at Google India's official YouTube channel or through this link here: https://www.youtube.com/live/p14z5KRqSqQ. The event will feature many senior employees of Google as speakers including Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Google India, and Hema Budaraju, Senior Director, Product Management, Google.

Google for India 2024 event: What to expect

Although specific details for 2024 haven't been disclosed yet, based on last year's announcements, we can anticipate a strong emphasis on digital payments, AI, and local manufacturing.

In 2023, Google unveiled its plans to manufacture Pixel phones in India as part of the Make in India initiative, starting with the Pixel 8. This year, it's likely that Google will announce the local production of Pixel 9 smartphones and their availability in India.

Additionally, we expect Google to expand its AI capabilities, particularly in local languages and tools for small businesses, as part of its ongoing mission to promote digital inclusivity across the nation.

In 2023, Google made significant progress in promoting financial inclusion by enabling users to access pre-approved credit lines via Google Pay. It's possible that the company will announce further expansion of this initiative in 2024 to help India's underserved population gain improved access to financial services.

Last year, Google introduced DigiKavach, an initiative to address online fraud and misinformation. Given the increasing importance of digital safety, we can anticipate further enhancements to these programs, aiming to protect users in the ever-changing digital landscape.

