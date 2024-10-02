Here's why you should choose Jio Rs 899 recharge plan instead of the Rs 999 recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio Rs 999 vs Jio Rs 899 recharge plan

Jio, along with Airtel and Vi, hiked its mobile tariff for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers in July this year. The company increased its tariff plan by up to 15 percent on average. Due to this, many telecom subscribers in the country started migrating to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plan. The company later introduced some affordable recharge plans for its customers. Jio currently offers two recharge plans priced at Rs 999 and Rs 899 that offer around 90 days of validity. Here we will compare both recharge plans and find out which plan offers the best value for your money.

Jio Rs 999 recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 999 and is valid for 98 days. It offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. In addition to this, subscribers will get unlimited 5G data in areas where Jio's 5G service is available. This plan will offer 196GB of data for 98 days.

Jio Rs 899 recharge plan

This plan, priced at Rs 899, is valid for 90 days and includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS per day. Subscribers will also receive 20GB of extra data and unlimited 5G data in areas with Jio's 5G service. In total, this plan will offer 200GB of data for 90 days.

Why Jio's Rs 899 recharge plan is better than the Rs 999 recharge plan?

The Jio Rs 999 and Rs 899 offers provide almost identical benefits. However, there are two significant differences between the two plans. The Rs 899 recharge plan is valid for 90 days and offers 200GB of data, whereas the Rs 999 recharge plan is valid for 98 days but provides 196GB of data.

So, a user with the Rs 999 recharge plan spends Rs 100 extra but gets 4GB less data compared to the Rs 899 recharge plan. Nevertheless, the Rs 999 plan offers an extra 8 days of validity for Rs 100, but you would have to spend an additional Rs 98 to get 20GB of extra data, which is available for free with the Rs 899 recharge plan.

Image Source : FILEJio Rs 999 vs Jio Rs 899 recharge plan

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G mobiles coming in partnership with Karbonn, aims to compete with Jio Bharat 4G phones