Facebook, Instagram may require payment: Users concerned about Meta's policy shift Users may now need to pay to access social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This new policy from Meta could impact millions of users.

Facebook and Instagram users might soon face a monthly fee to access these social media platforms. This decision by Meta has raised concerns among millions of users. Reports indicate that Meta plans to charge users in the European Union $14, or roughly Rs 1,190 each month, for using Facebook and Instagram without ads. This fee applies specifically to those who prefer an ad-free experience. Common users will still be able to access Facebook and Instagram without any charge. According to recent reports, Meta may also introduce a combo offer for both platforms, costing $17, or around Rs 1,445 per month, but this option will only be available for desktop users.

The move stems from increased regulatory scrutiny by the European Union towards tech companies. Recently, the EU ordered social media platforms to refrain from displaying ads tailored to users' online habits and activities. In the ad-supported model, companies like Meta and Google have reaped billions over the past decade from targeted advertising.

Meta has stated that it will seek users' consent before displaying any ads and will not serve personalised ads without permission. The US government has also raised questions surrounding the practices of social media companies in targeting users based on their activity. The EU has warned that companies could face significant penalties for non-compliance.

So, what is the Subscription No Ads (SNA) model?

In light of the new advertising policy, tech companies will need to shift toward subscription services to generate revenue from their user base. This isn't the first time social media firms have hinted at a paid model; a similar proposal surfaced earlier in 2023. Now, it rests with the European Union to guide Meta in launching the Subscription No Ads (SNA) model.

ALSO READ: Top 5 ChatGPT alternatives to create Studio Ghibli inspired images