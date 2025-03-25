Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages: Users report missing comments and login issues Many users globally have reported issues with Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram. While the Instagram issue concerns comments, Facebook users are facing login problems.

Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, with users globally reporting difficulties in accessing the apps and website. Many complaints were submitted to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors. The primary issues identified were related to Instagram comments not loading and users being unable to post content.

Reports indicated that while feeds, profiles, and stories loaded for many users, problems with commenting on Instagram were particularly prevalent. Downdetector recorded over 500 reports of issues related to Instagram. Additionally, Facebook users also began reporting issues concurrently. Some users in both the UK and US encountered various technical difficulties while using the Meta-owned platforms, with many noting that they could see stories and pictures but were unable to view any comments associated with them.

Several users reported getting locked out after signing out, while others faced error messages that blocked them from accessing their accounts.

Meanwhile, on March 10, 2025, X (formerly known as Twitter) experienced a major outage that left over 40,000 users reporting disruptions. Users across the US, India, the UK, Australia, and Canada struggled to access the platform, whether on the web or through mobile apps.

According to Downdetector.com, which monitors service interruptions, reports of the outage began to flood in at 6:00 AM Eastern Time (EST) and peaked again at 10:00 AM EST, indicating that many users were having trouble connecting. A more extensive outage struck at 12:00 PM EST, lasting at least an hour.

The most significant issues were reported along the U.S. coasts, where 56 percent of users faced difficulties with the X mobile app, 33 percent had trouble accessing the website, and the remaining 11 percent encountered server connection issues.

