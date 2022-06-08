Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Europe implements USB Type-C common charger rules- all you need to know

European Union co-legislators have provisionally agreed on common charging solutions for smart devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops and other small and medium-sized electronic devices.

It has been reported that in 15 different categories, the nation has agreed to make USB Type-C a common charging port for all the devices, by autumn 2024.

This is a must to mention that the laptop makers are being given a little longer to implement the common charging solution in Europe. The laptop manufacturers will have 40 months after the rule will get implemented and adapted by the region, to install the new Type C charging kit on the upcoming laptops.

The parliament of the EU has been convincing the states for common charger rules to be implemented for all the devices, for over a decade now.

The Commission finally came forward with a proposal last fall — and it’s notable that today’s compromise only took a matter of months to agree upon.

Under the incoming rules for Europe, the consumers in the region will have a choice to buy a new device with or without an external power supply. They must be informed of the charging characteristics for the new devices which they are looking forward to buying so that they could easily tell whether their existing chargers are compatible or not.