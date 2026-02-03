Elon Musk’s X raided in France as prosecutors probe data and AI violations French authorities have raided the offices of Elon Musk-owned X in a widening cybercrime investigation linked to data extraction, AI chatbot Grok, and serious content violations.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has confirmed that its French offices were raided by the Paris prosecutor’s cybercrime unit. The raids are linked to an investigation into suspected offences, including unlawful data extraction and alleged involvement in the possession of child pornography.

Probe began over algorithmic content

The investigation began in January 2025, when the prosecutor’s office started examining content recommended by X’s algorithm. The scope of the probe was later expanded to include the platform’s controversial AI chatbot, Grok.

X calls probe politically motivated

In July 2025, X described the proceedings as “politically motivated” and denied allegations that it had manipulated its algorithm.

Multiple allegations under investigation

Prosecutors are examining whether the platform violated laws across several areas, including alleged involvement in the possession or organised distribution of pornographic images of children, infringement of individuals’ image rights through sexual deepfakes, and fraudulent data extraction by an organised group.

Prosecutor’s office leaves X platform

The Paris prosecutor’s office has also announced that it is leaving X and will communicate through LinkedIn and Instagram going forward.

Previous controversies linked to AI chatbot Grok

This is not the first time the platform has come under scrutiny. X recently triggered widespread backlash after its AI chatbot, Grok, reportedly generated sexually explicit images of women without their consent.

In late January, the European Commission announced an investigation into X’s parent company, xAI, over concerns related to these images. A similar probe had earlier been launched by the UK regulator.

France’s past action against tech platforms

France has previously taken action against major tech platforms. In August 2024, authorities arrested Pavel Durov, the founder of messaging app Telegram, over alleged moderation lapses. The Paris prosecutor’s office had said the platform failed to curb criminal activity.

Durov was permitted to leave the country last March after Telegram made changes to its operational practices following the arrest.

