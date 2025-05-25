Elon Musk vows to spend 24x7 at work following X outage on Saturday X, previously known as Twitter, experienced a significant global outage on Saturday evening, leading Elon Musk to comment that major operational improvements are necessary.

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, experienced a significant outage on Saturday that affected tens of thousands of users worldwide, including a considerable number in India. According to Downdetector.com, the outage reports surged to 2,212 at around 6:20 p.m. IST on May 24, 2025. The tracking site indicated that in India, 49 per cent of the reported issues were related to the X application, while 30 per cent involved users trying to log in to their profiles. Additionally, 21 per cent of the disruptions occurred on the official website of the platform.

In response to the incident, Musk expressed the need to dedicate more time to his various companies. He stated in a post on X that he would be "back to spending 24/7 at work" and indicated that he would be prioritising his focus on X, xAI, and Tesla, especially with the upcoming launch of Starship the following week. He emphasised the importance of concentrating on the critical technologies set to roll out.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out. As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not,” Elon Musk wrote in an X post.

As the world's richest person, Musk has a demanding schedule as the owner and CEO of X, xAI (which develops the AI chatbot Grok), Tesla, and SpaceX. Additionally, he has been involved in controversial efforts to assist in reducing the size of the U.S. federal government under Trump's leadership.

