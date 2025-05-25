Netflix to discontinue key service starting June 2, users face major changes Starting June 2, Netflix will no longer support certain Amazon products launched between 2014 and 2016. Users with specific older devices will not be able to access Netflix services.

Netflix is a widely used OTT streaming platform that millions of people around the globe rely on for entertainment. The company offers various features to enhance customer convenience. However, there’s some troubling news for certain Netflix users. If you’re streaming Netflix through an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you might soon face some difficulties. Amazon has announced that starting June 2, 2025, certain Amazon Fire TV Stick devices will no longer support streaming on OTT platforms, including Netflix. This means that after this date, users with specific older devices will not be able to access Netflix services.

Which devices will be affected?

If you own an Amazon Fire TV device launched between 2014 and 2016, you may run into problems. Specifically, the first-generation Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV released in 2014, and the Fire TV Stick with an Alexa voice remote launched in 2016 will no longer support Netflix.

If you’re using Netflix via one of these Fire TV Stick devices, you will need to upgrade to a newer model. The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick offers improved speed, enhanced picture quality, and a host of new features.

