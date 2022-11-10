Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk's first email as Twitter boss: No WFH, mandatory 40-hours per week work

Elon Musk's first email as Twitter boss: No WFH, mandatory 40-hours per week work

Elon Musk has sent the first official mail to Twitter employees, stating that there was “no way to sugarcoat the message" about the economic plans for the organisation and ending the remote working. He also mentioned that the employees will have to work 40 hours per week.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 10, 2022 16:14 IST
Elon Musk, Twitter
Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been making new since he entered the Twitter office as the new owner and today he emailed his employees for the first time, where he asks them to be prepared for “difficult times ahead." 

Elon Musk mentioned in his email that there was “no way to sugarcoat the message" about the moneymaking viewpoint for the organisation and how it will be affecting an advertising-dependent organisation like Twitter, as per the report on the email which was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Elon Musk has specifically mentioned that remote working will not be allowed in the workforce anymore and all the employees will be expected to work in an office for at least 40 hours per week. Only those who are subjected to exceptions by Musk himself would get the approval to work for lesser hours.

Twitter has been under Musk’s leadership for almost two weeks now, during which he dismissed around half of its workforce and most of its executive suite. 

Recently, the new Twitter owner has announced to make the Twitter Blue subscription paid and those who would like to get the subscription will have to pay 8 USD for the service. Also, recently Twitter also rolled out the gray badge for the user which they removed after a couple of hours, and Musk said that there will be a lot of changes as per the need. 

Related Stories
Elon Musk's witty response to people objecting to paying for blue ticks is available as T-shirt now

Elon Musk's witty response to people objecting to paying for blue ticks is available as T-shirt now

What's new with Elon Musk: Net worth drops below $200 billion, investors dump Tesla Inc

What's new with Elon Musk: Net worth drops below $200 billion, investors dump Tesla Inc

Twitter Blue service for $8 may not affect the existing verified accounts

Twitter Blue service for $8 may not affect the existing verified accounts

Twitter to roll out grey 'Official' badge for prominent accounts, public figures: Know more

Twitter to roll out grey 'Official' badge for prominent accounts, public figures: Know more

Why is India Lockdown trending on Twitter? Know all about the 'alarming' trend

Why is India Lockdown trending on Twitter? Know all about the 'alarming' trend

Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

"I just killed it", said Elon Musk after abruptly removing gray 'Official' badge

Through the email, Musk further informed the Twitter employees that he would like to see the subscriptions account for half of Twitter’s revenue.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News