Elon Musk's first email as Twitter boss: No WFH, mandatory 40-hours per week work

Elon Musk has been making new since he entered the Twitter office as the new owner and today he emailed his employees for the first time, where he asks them to be prepared for “difficult times ahead."

Elon Musk mentioned in his email that there was “no way to sugarcoat the message" about the moneymaking viewpoint for the organisation and how it will be affecting an advertising-dependent organisation like Twitter, as per the report on the email which was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Elon Musk has specifically mentioned that remote working will not be allowed in the workforce anymore and all the employees will be expected to work in an office for at least 40 hours per week. Only those who are subjected to exceptions by Musk himself would get the approval to work for lesser hours.

Twitter has been under Musk’s leadership for almost two weeks now, during which he dismissed around half of its workforce and most of its executive suite.

Recently, the new Twitter owner has announced to make the Twitter Blue subscription paid and those who would like to get the subscription will have to pay 8 USD for the service. Also, recently Twitter also rolled out the gray badge for the user which they removed after a couple of hours, and Musk said that there will be a lot of changes as per the need.

Through the email, Musk further informed the Twitter employees that he would like to see the subscriptions account for half of Twitter’s revenue.

