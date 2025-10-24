Elon Musk delivers chilling prediction about AI-driven job apocalypse Elon Musk made a significant statement regarding AI when he responded to a post about job losses, warning of future threats posed by the technology.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has made a surprising remark about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could take away jobs. His comments come at a time when many workers at big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and TCS have already lost their jobs, with many people believing that the rise of AI is a key reason behind these layoffs.

Musk predicts universal job loss

Musk made his provocative prediction in response to a post on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Responding to a user who claimed Amazon was planning to lay off 60,000 people and replace them with AI and robots, Musk stated that AI and robots will eventually take over all jobs.

He suggested that in such a future, people would have the option of "growing vegetables instead of buying them".

Widespread concerns despite personal investment

While Musk's statement was a response to an X user's post about Amazon, he is not the first prominent figure to express such grave concerns about the future dangers of AI. Earlier, Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the "Godfather of AI," also warned about the potential risks of the technology.

Despite expressing his concerns on social media, Musk's own companies are heavily invested in the very technology he warns about. His AI company, xAI, is building the autonomous Optimus robot for Tesla. Elon Musk often shares updates and videos of his robot on his X account, showing that he plays two roles: one as a leader in AI technology and another as someone who warns about the effects of AI on society.

Meanwhile, there's been a big increase in job opportunities related to AI in India. In September, job postings for AI positions rose to 11.7 per cent—a significant jump from 8.2 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to a report by the global hiring platform Indeed.

ALSO READ: Why iPhone 17 Pro Max models in Cosmic Orange colour are turning Pink?