Elon Musk announces Humanoid Robot sales from 2027, Optimus to enter market soon Elon Musk has announced that Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus will go on sale starting in 2027. Revealed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the robot is designed to perform factory work and heavy tasks and could challenge Chinese robot makers in the global market.

Noida:

Elon Musk, a leading name in the tech world, known for Tesla, SpaceX, X.com (formerly known as twitter, has announced the plans for AI-powered devices. He announced that Tesla is planning to start selling its humanoid robot named Optimus by 2027. He announced at the World Economic Forum, which is taking place in Davos (Switzerland), where he stated that Optimus is meant to make life easier for people, and he claims to be confident that it will give the economy a boost too.

He relatively picked a good moment for it, since AI and robotics are moving fast all over the world.

About Optimus Humanoid Robot

Optimus is Tesla’s own humanoid robot, and they have been working on it for a few years now. Musk says it’s built to handle the kind of repetitive, heavy, or just plain boring work most people don’t want to do—stuff like moving boxes in factories or warehouses, lugging heavy things around, and tackling routine jobs that eat up time and energy. He’s pretty sure Optimus can make a real difference when it comes to productivity in all sorts of industries.

Under development

Currently, Optimus is in the late stages of development. Reports say Tesla’s aiming for the robot to be strong enough for heavy lifting and smart enough to work safely next to humans in factories. Musk even hinted we might see it fully ready by the end of this year. Once it’s out in the world, companies could rely less on manual labour and run their operations more efficiently.

But Tesla is not the only player in this game. China’s already leading the pack, with more than 15,000 humanoid robots working globally—and about 80 per cent of those are Chinese-made. Musk’s announcement is bound to shake things up, and the competition in humanoid robotics is about to get a whole lot tougher.

Robots like Optimus might totally change the way we live and work

Musk keeps saying robots like Optimus might totally change the way we live and work. If everything goes as planned, it could end up being one of the biggest tech breakthroughs of the next decade. As automation and AI keep marching forward, Tesla’s robot might really help shape the future of work.