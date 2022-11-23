Elista launches three new LED monitors at a starting price of Rs 7,999

Follow us on Image Source : ELISTA Elista LED monitors

Elista, an Indian consumer electronics brand has announced the launch of a new LED monitor series in the country. The ELS V22HD, ELS V21HD and ELS V1900HD are designed for modern-day users who are looking for functionality and convenience at the same time, claims the company. The new range is available in 21.5-inch, 20-inch and 18.5-inch screen sizes, to cater different requirements of the consumers and it is available at a starting price of Rs 7,999.

Elista's new range of monitors features a high-resolution and a high-dynamic contrast ratio of 500000:1 with a premium build and claiming it to be an ideal choice for power users. Like the earlier monitors from Elista, this range also has an attractive appearance and strong construction.

Elista ELS-V1900HD, ELS-V21HD and ELS-V22HD have been designed for wall-mount and could be used easily as per the requirement. It comes with a glossy finish which claims to give a premium look to the room and compliments the ambience.

With a host of connectivity options and low power consumption, they are perfect for the home office environment and & working professionals.

Mr Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista said, "This is an exciting time for us at Elista as we expand our offering in the LED monitor space. Elista has had a remarkable growth journey, and we are looking to strengthen our positioning in the computer accessory market. We always strive to provide the best to our consumers, and we are confident that these power-packed monitors will be welcomed by individuals and institutions alike. These large-screen monitors have exceptional viewing angles and are affordably priced."

Latest Technology News