DoT collaborates with Ericsson to skill students for 100 5G use case labs

The company further said that it will open its ‘Ericsson Educate’ platform to 10,000 students from these institutes and provide access to learning material on key technologies.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 9:51 IST
Partnership
Image Source : PIXABAY Partnership

The Department of Telecom (DOT) and Ericsson- the telecommunication giant have announced their collaboration to offer accredited courses on 5G for the 100 5G use case labs initiative.

DoT has set up 100 5G use case labs within 100 institutes across the country with the objective of building competencies and engagement in 5G technologies for students and startup communities.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Communications and IT Minister said, "We are delighted to partner with Ericsson to build competencies in emerging and new technologies and prepare the students to be 5G-ready so that they can play a catalytic role to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Digital India'.

As part of the programme at an introductory level, the subjects covered include automation, telecommunications, AI, IoT, 5G and machine learning.

"The collaboration with DoT is a significant step towards developing a 5G-ready workforce in India that can leverage the potential of 5G to support the government's 'Digital India' vision," Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal said.

Ericsson has been in India since 1903 and is helping service providers seamlessly transition across generations of technology, from 2G to 5G now.

ALSO READ: Byju’s faces cash crunch, asking employees to work from home: Details here

Inputs from IANS

