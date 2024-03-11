Monday, March 11, 2024
     
Byju’s faces cash crunch, asking employees to work from home: Details here

The move to give up offices is part of Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan's restructuring exercise to save cash as proceeds from the rights issue (around $250-$300 million) remain stuck amid its tussle with select investors.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2024 18:08 IST
Image Source : BIJUS Biju's

Byju’s, embattled edtech company has mandated all its employees to work from home (WFH) as it gives up office spaces across India amid several cash crunch, barring those working at its 300-odd offline tuition centres.

The education-focused company has managed to disburse a portion of the pending salaries for over 20,000 employees for February and has given up office spaces as the leases expired, keeping only its Bengaluru-based headquarters, people close to the development told IANS on Monday.

The move to give up offices is part of Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan's restructuring exercise to save cash as proceeds from the rights issue (around $250-$300 million) remain stuck amid its tussle with select investors.

The CapTable was the first to report the development.

The company has promised to pay the remaining salaries once it is allowed to use the funds from the recently closed rights issue.

"We processed part salaries for everyone for February, late night on Friday to the extent of capital we could get outside the rights issue. The company will pay the balance once the rights issue funds are available, which we expect shortly," the company said in its latest letter to employees.

