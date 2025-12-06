Deepfakes under scrutiny: Private member's bill on introduced in Lok Sabha to regulate the technology A regulation bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha to curb deepfakes and prevent the unauthorised use of individuals' faces in AI-generated content.

New Delhi:

A Private Member's Bill proposing a clear legal framework for regulating deepfakes has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. The legislation, named the Regulation of Deepfake Bill, was introduced on Friday by Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde. Its primary goal is to protect citizens by mandating prior consent from individuals depicted in deepfake content.

Shinde emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating, "Misuse of deepfakes for harassment, deception and misinformation has escalated, creating an urgent need for regulatory safeguards". The Bill also specifies penalties for offenders who create or disseminate deepfake content with malicious intent.

Addressing AI's risks and potential

In the statement of objects and reasons for the Bill, Shinde noted, "With advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning, deepfake technology has emerged as a significant tool for media manipulation". He acknowledged that while the technology has beneficial applications in education, entertainment, and creative fields, its misuse "poses severe risks, threatening individual privacy, national security and public trust".

The proposed Bill, according to Shinde, a three-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, seeks to establish a clear legal framework to govern the creation, distribution, and application of deepfakes in India.

Establishing a task force and fund

The Bill also seeks to establish the Deepfake Task Force, a dedicated body tasked with combating national security implications and evaluating the influence of deepfakes on privacy, civic participation, and potential election interference. This task force will collaborate with academic and private sector institutions to develop technologies for detecting manipulated content, thereby promoting credibility in digital media.

Furthermore, the Bill proposes creating a fund to support both public and private sector initiatives aimed at the detection and deterrence of advanced image manipulation.

Role of a private member's bill

A Private Member's Bill is a parliamentary procedure that enables lawmakers who are not ministers to draw attention to issues that may not be addressed in Government Bills. It serves to highlight issues and gaps in the existing legal framework that require legislative intervention.

