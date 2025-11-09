Cyberattack threat: Millions of Android users face hacking risk; government issues new advisory CERT-In has warned of a major cyberattack threat, prompting the government to issue a major warning for millions of Android phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, and Google Pixel.

New Delhi:

The Indian government's cybersecurity team, CERT-In, has issued a new warning to millions of Android users in the country regarding the threat of a major cyberattack. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in Android phones, which could provide hackers with an opportunity to attack.

In a recent advisory, the government agency stated that hackers could exploit these vulnerabilities in the Android operating system to commit major fraud against individuals.

Which Android users will be affected?

CERT-In stated in its advisory that hackers could take control of users' phones, steal their data, and tamper with the devices. Advisory CVIN-2025-0293, issued by CERT-In, details these flaws in Google's Android operating system.

The agency stated that smartphones running Android 13 and above could be affected. Since most smartphones available in the market today feature these operating systems, a large user base is at risk. In addition to smartphones, tablets running these operating systems may also be affected.

People who use smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola may be at risk due to some security issues. These problems are linked to the chips made by companies such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Unisoc. These types of chips are found in many Android phones, smart TVs, and tablets, which means a lot of devices could be affected. Google also mentioned these flaws in its November 2025 security bulletin.

The threat

Cybercriminals and hackers can exploit gaps in Android smartphones to access your device and steal your personal information. They can sneak harmful software onto your phone, which might come in the form of malicious apps that can damage your phone or compromise your data. It's important to stay vigilant and protect your device from these threats.

CERT-In has labeled this situation as a high risk, indicating that many people might be impacted. The agency has strongly advised users to keep their smartphones updated with the latest software to protect themselves.

How to update your device

To protect your device, follow these simple steps to check for an update:

First, go to your phone's Settings and check for the latest Android version under "About Phone".

Alternatively, you can check for the latest update by going to "Settings" and then typing "Software Update" in the search bar.

If an update is available, download and install it. This will apply the latest software to your phone.

Finally, restart your phone for the changes to take effect.

ALSO READ: Airtel's cheapest 28-day plans give free access to Maharani 4 and new season of Indian Idol