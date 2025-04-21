Chinese KlingAI 2.0 challenges OpenAI's Sora AI, generates Hollywood style videos with prompts Following the debut of DeepSeek, China has introduced yet another advanced AI model. This new model is capable of producing Hollywood-quality videos, sparking renewed excitement in the American Silicon Valley.

New Delhi:

Following the buzz created by DeepSeek, another Chinese AI model has taken the world by storm. This remarkable technology can generate Hollywood-like videos in no time, and China is touting it as the world's most powerful AI video generator. It is set to give OpenAI's Sora AI a run for its money. Not long ago, another Chinese AI tool, DeepSeek, made waves throughout Silicon Valley but was later banned in several countries due to data security issues. Introducing KlingAI 2.0, the new AI model from China that made its global debut after being launched back in June last year. Just 10 months later, it has amassed a staggering user base of 22 million—2.2 crores.

This AI model excels in generating high-quality text-to-photo and text-to-video content. According to reports, it achieved an impressive score of 1,000 on the Arena ELO benchmark in the video category, outpacing Google's latest offerings, Veo 2 and Pika Art, which hold the second and third spots, respectively.

What Sets KlingAI 2.0 Apart?

This cutting-edge AI model boasts features like remarkable motion quality, semantic responsiveness, and striking visual aesthetics. The company claims that the videos and graphics produced by KlingAI 2.0 exhibit human-like expressions. Before its launch, it underwent extensive multi-matrix testing, where it outperformed some of the largest AI models in the realm of image-to-video generation.

Moreover, the AI supports Multi-Modal Visual Language (MVL), making the generated videos interactive. Alongside its standard version, a Master Edition has also been released, capable of creating more controllable videos and images, coupled with advanced editing features to enhance user experience.

Meanwhile, Google has recently alerted all Gmail users about a new phishing scam that is very concerning. This scam is especially dangerous because it sends emails that appear to be real, making it hard for people to recognise them as fake. The attackers trick victims into giving away their account information, which can lead to serious problems. It’s important to be cautious and double-check any suspicious emails you receive.

ALSO READ: Should we be polite to AI? Sam Altman says 'Please', 'Thank You' to ChatGPT costs millions of dollars