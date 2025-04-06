ChatGPT Plus free access includes Premium AI Models and Sora Video for US and Canada students Students in the US and Canada can get free ChatGPT Plus access under a limited-time offer. OpenAI requires verification via SheerID. Existing student subscribers will get two extra months free. This offer helps students use advanced AI tools for learning and research.

OpenAI has announced that it will offer free access to ChatGPT Plus for a limited number of users, including eligible students in the US and Canada, until the end of May 2025. This premium subscription usually costs USD 20 (around Rs 1,700) per month and offers several advanced features not available on the free tier. The company shared this update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), with more details available on its official support page.

Free ChatGPT Plus access for students

As part of this limited-time promotion, students enrolled at degree-granting institutions in the US or Canada can get complimentary access to ChatGPT Plus. To verify eligibility, OpenAI requires students to go through a secure verification process using SheerID.

Students who are already subscribed to ChatGPT Plus won’t miss out either — they will receive two additional months of free access at no extra cost. This offer is designed to give students access to more powerful AI tools for research, writing, coding, and learning.

What you get with a ChatGPT Plus subscription

ChatGPT Plus unlocks several advanced features beyond the free version:

Access to advanced GPT models, including o1, o3-mini, and o3-mini-high. Preview access to GPT-4.5, which supports deeper research and complex reasoning tasks. More file uploads, more messages, and faster response times. Image generation tools and voice interaction, including video and screen-sharing capabilities. Limited access to Sora, OpenAI’s experimental video generation model. The ability to create custom GPTs and test upcoming features before they launch.

While free-tier users currently get limited access to ChatGPT-4o mini, the Plus subscription significantly enhances the experience with broader AI capabilities and fewer restrictions.

How to claim ChatGPT Plus for free

Eligible users can claim their free ChatGPT Plus access by visiting OpenAI’s official website and verifying their student status. For non-students, OpenAI has hinted that other select users may also receive access during this promotional period, though exact eligibility criteria have not been disclosed.

This move comes as OpenAI continues to promote AI adoption in education and research by making its powerful tools more accessible.

