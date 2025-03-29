ChatGPT now lets free users create Studio Ghibli-Style AI Images: Here’s how to do it With this new feature, ChatGPT is enhancing creativity for free users, making AI-powered image generation more accessible than ever.

OpenAI has started rolling out ChatGPT’s image generation feature to users. While there has been no official announcement from OpenAI or CEO Sam Altman, multiple free ChatGPT accounts have successfully generated Studio Ghibli-style images without issues.

Previously, this feature was only available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users. However, after its launch on March 26, social media users quickly embraced it to transform real-life images into artwork resembling the animation style of Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli.

How do you create Studio Ghibli-style AI images using ChatGPT?

Follow these simple steps to generate Ghibli-style AI images on ChatGPT:

Visit ChatGPT – Open the ChatGPT website or mobile app.

Upload an Image – Click the ‘+’ button at the bottom left corner to upload your photo.

Enter a Prompt – Type “Ghiblify this” or “Turn this image into a Studio Ghibli theme”.

Download the Image – Once generated, click the download option to save the AI-created artwork.

ChatGPT Image Generation Limit for Free Users

Initially, OpenAI did not specify a limit on image generation. However, due to high demand and GPU constraints, OpenAI has introduced daily restrictions.

As per OpenAI’s latest update on X (formerly Twitter), free users can generate up to three images per day, while paid users also have some limitations.

What is Native Image Generation?

ChatGPT has had image generation capabilities for a while, but the new "native image generation" is a game-changer. Unlike earlier methods that relied on external models like DALL-E 3, native image generation allows ChatGPT to create and edit images directly using its multimodal AI capabilities.

Google’s Gemini introduced native image generation earlier, but ChatGPT’s version has gained more popularity due to its efficiency and detail.

Why Native Image Generation is a Big Deal?

OpenAI has integrated image generation directly into GPT-4o, enabling:

More detailed and refined images through conversational adjustments

Better control over multiple objects (handling 10-20 objects in a single image)

Seamless blending of text knowledge and images, making AI responses smarter

ALSO READ: iPhone users can now set WhatsApp as default calling and messaging app: Here’s how

ALSO READ: Google bans 17 crypto exchange apps, Apple to follow soon