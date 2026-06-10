OpenAI planning major ChatGPT revamp with AI Agents and coding tools

New Delhi:

OpenAI is gearing up for the most ambitious overhaul of ChatGPT since the chatbot was first launched. They are not just tinkering around the edges, but this update aims to turn ChatGPT into a robust AI superapp. People familiar with the plan say that OpenAI wants to break ChatGPT out of its “just a chatbot” box by packing in AI agents, coding tools, image generation, and direct access to third-party services – all in one unified platform.

The update is not just for the sake of new features. OpenAI wants to boost its revenue, hook more enterprise clients, and carve out a stronger spot in the increasingly crowded AI market.

ChatGPT could become a one-stop AI platform

ChatGPT could soon become a one-stop shop for just about anything you need to get done on a computer.

Instead of functioning solely as a chatbot, ChatGPT may soon help users with:

Coding and software development

AI-powered content creation

Image generation

Productivity tasks

Business workflows

Travel and booking services

Personal assistance through AI agents

Imagine using one tool for all of it, with AI agents acting more like proactive assistants than passive responders.

Greater focus on AI agents

These AI agents are the real game-changers here. OpenAI’s new agents aren’t just going to answer your questions—they’ll actually get stuff done for you. Need to schedule meetings, organize project notes, research a new topic, or coordinate a team workflow? Just ask the agent and let it handle the grunt work. OpenAI sees these agents as a big step forward for AI, pushing the technology toward more helpful, hands-on roles.

Codex is expected to play a bigger role

Codex, OpenAI’s platform tailor-made for programming, is also set to play a bigger part in the new ChatGPT. Developers already use Codex for writing code, fixing bugs, and moving projects forward, and it’s clear OpenAI wants to bring those coding powers into ChatGPT’s main interface. Deepening this integration could lead to more users signing up for premium plans—good news for their bottom line.

Third-party services could be integrated

The superapp vision does not stop with in-house tools. OpenAI is planning to open the door wider to outside services. Think Canva for design work or Booking.com for travel, as these platforms could show up right inside ChatGPT, making it possible to use their features without jumping from app to app. It’s a move ripped from the playbook of other tech giants who want to keep users inside their ecosystem for as long as possible.

Stronger focus on business customers

Business customers are getting special attention, too. Companies already make up a large chunk of OpenAI’s revenue, and the new ChatGPT will focus even more on business needs—advanced productivity tools, workflow automation, and features designed specifically for professional teams and organisations. OpenAI expects this group to become even more important as demand for AI solutions in the workplace keeps climbing.

Preparing for the future

All this comes at a time when ChatGPT’s user numbers are exploding—hundreds of millions worldwide and counting. OpenAI’s long-term aim is clear: build AI that actually understands what users want, takes initiative, and streamlines complex tasks without needing step-by-step instructions.

OpenAI has not officially announced the entire scope of this revamp, but the leaks and reports paint a clear picture. ChatGPT is on the verge of graduating from chatbot to full-on AI platform, ready to serve both casual users and businesses.