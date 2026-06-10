Samsung Galaxy A27 price leak hints at major increase ahead of official launch

New Delhi:

Samsung looks set to bump up the price of its next Galaxy A-series phone. If these leaks are right, the new Galaxy A27 will cost quite a bit more than last year’s A26. The leak was shared by Roland Quandt, and it showcased that the Korean tech giant is planning to release two versions for the European market: one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for EUR 349 (around Rs. 38,500) and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for EUR 439 (about Rs. 48,400)

Galaxy A26 versus Galaxy A27: Price in Europe

Just to compare, the Galaxy A26 launched at EUR 299 for the 128GB model and EUR 369 for the 256GB version. That means we are looking at a jump of roughly EUR 50 or more, depending on the variant.

So, what do you get for that extra cash?

The leaks point to a few solid upgrades. The A27 is expected to feature a bigger 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with the latest version of Samsung’s One UI. This combo should help with gaming, day-to-day work, and just about anything else you throw at it.

Photography

On the camera side, Samsung is apparently packing in a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilisation, a 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera gets a bump to 12MP, so your selfies and video calls should look a bit sharper. That OIS on the main lens should mean clearer photos and steadier videos, especially in low light.

Battery strength

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, like other midrange Samsungs. And it will recharge faster, thanks to support for 25W wired charging.

Malaysia’s SIRIM database site shared further insights

The Galaxy A27 just popped up in Malaysia’s SIRIM database and has cleared some other global regulatory hurdles, including in the US. The listings don’t spill more details, but they pretty much confirm the phone’s launch is closing in. We’ve also seen images of the phone in a new Mint colour, sticking with Samsung’s typical A-series look—flat display, thin bezels, and vertically stacked cameras in back.

Samsung has not made anything official yet, but at this point, with all the certifications and leaks, it is clear that only a matter of time is left before the Galaxy A27 gets its big reveal.