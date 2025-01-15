Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. ChatGPT gets major update: Now you can set reminders and schedule tasks

ChatGPT gets major update: Now you can set reminders and schedule tasks

ChatGPT's new Tasks feature allows paying users to schedule reminders and actions, turning it into a personal assistant. You can manage daily updates, set simple tasks, and even create recurring reminders — all within the app.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 15, 2025 12:29 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 12:35 IST
ChatGPT, tech news
Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

OpenAI is reportedly rolling out a new update for ChatGPT. The company is set to launch its new Tasks feature for the users. Currently, the feature is in the beta testing phase, and it holds the capability to enable the chatbot to do more than just answer questions or help with research. Also, the chatbot is coming up with a new feature which will set reminders and schedule tasks for future action, making ChatGPT feel more like a personal assistant.

Available exclusively to Plus, Team, and Pro plan subscribers, these new features will let you ask ChatGPT to handle various tasks like sending you a daily weather update, reminding you of important deadlines, or even sharing a funny joke at bedtime.

You can schedule one-time tasks or set up recurring ones if you need them regularly.

How to use the new tasks feature?

To access the new feature, simply select the ‘Tasks’ option from the ChatGPT menu.

There, you could type what you want to and when- making it easy to plan ChatGPT can even suggest tasks based on your conversations, though you will need to confirm them before they are set.

For those who prefer less AI involvement, this might feel a bit intrusive, but it is customizable.

You can also track your tasks in two places: 

Related Stories
New ChatGPT model announced by Sam Altman: Here's the details

New ChatGPT model announced by Sam Altman: Here's the details

Google faces a tougher rival in OpenAI than in U.S. regulatory pressure

Google faces a tougher rival in OpenAI than in U.S. regulatory pressure

How to create free AI images with ChatGPT’s help? Quick guide

How to create free AI images with ChatGPT’s help? Quick guide

After Jio and Airtel, ChatGPT usage to become expensive as OpenAI plans pricing revision

After Jio and Airtel, ChatGPT usage to become expensive as OpenAI plans pricing revision

OpenAI unveils Chat History Search on ChatGPT: A new way to navigate conversations

OpenAI unveils Chat History Search on ChatGPT: A new way to navigate conversations

ChatGPT launches new voice mode for Mac and desktop users: All you need to know

ChatGPT launches new voice mode for Mac and desktop users: All you need to know

Elon Musk’s X testing free access to Grok AI chatbot: A bold move to challenge ChatGPT?

Elon Musk’s X testing free access to Grok AI chatbot: A bold move to challenge ChatGPT?

Google Gemini introduces a memory-like feature for personalized AI responses

Google Gemini introduces a memory-like feature for personalized AI responses

70 per cent of students are using AI: OpenAI launches free AI training for safe classrooms

70 per cent of students are using AI: OpenAI launches free AI training for safe classrooms

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, ChatGPT face global outage, users affected worldwide

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, ChatGPT face global outage, users affected worldwide

OpenAI unveils Video Interaction features for ChatGPT users

OpenAI unveils Video Interaction features for ChatGPT users

5 Top party speakers that gained popularity in 2024

5 Top party speakers that gained popularity in 2024

OpenAI challenges Google: ChatGPT Search now free for all users

OpenAI challenges Google: ChatGPT Search now free for all users

WhatsApp users can now chat with ChatGPT: Here’s how

WhatsApp users can now chat with ChatGPT: Here’s how

Will AI steal your job in 2025? ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman makes a significant statement

Will AI steal your job in 2025? ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman makes a significant statement

How did US soldier use ChatGPT to explode Tesla Cybertruck in first AI-linked blast case? READ

How did US soldier use ChatGPT to explode Tesla Cybertruck in first AI-linked blast case? READ

  1. Directly in the chat threads 
  2. Or in the new Tasks section available in your profile menu (on the web).
  3. The feature will enable you to easily edit or cancel tasks if your plans change.
  4. Once a task is completed, you will receive a notification on either web, desktop or mobile.
  5. Note that there’s a limit of 10 active tasks at any given time to keep things manageable.

Looking ahead: Bigger plans for ChatGPT

  • While the new Tasks feature is already a game-changer, OpenAI is likely planning even more ambitious updates.
  • Reports suggest that OpenAI is working on a feature called Operator, which could allow ChatGPT to control your computer autonomously.
  • Another upcoming tool, Caterpillar, might let ChatGPT perform more specific tasks, like problem-solving, document management, or information retrieval.

Beta testing: Is ChatGPT ready for critical tasks?

While Tasks is a promising addition, the feature is still in beta, meaning there could be some bugs or reliability issues to work through. Users should avoid relying on ChatGPT for time-sensitive or crucial tasks just yet, as there might be occasional glitches.

For now, this feature is available to paying users, with subscription plans costing between USD 20 (Rs 1,730) and USD 200 (Rs 17,300) per month. OpenAI has not confirmed whether it will eventually be available to free users, so stay tuned for updates.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg announces to layoff 3600 employees due to low performance at Meta

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15: How to avail free in-game rewards

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement