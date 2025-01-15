ChatGPT gets major update: Now you can set reminders and schedule tasks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

OpenAI is reportedly rolling out a new update for ChatGPT. The company is set to launch its new Tasks feature for the users. Currently, the feature is in the beta testing phase, and it holds the capability to enable the chatbot to do more than just answer questions or help with research. Also, the chatbot is coming up with a new feature which will set reminders and schedule tasks for future action, making ChatGPT feel more like a personal assistant.

Available exclusively to Plus, Team, and Pro plan subscribers, these new features will let you ask ChatGPT to handle various tasks like sending you a daily weather update, reminding you of important deadlines, or even sharing a funny joke at bedtime.

You can schedule one-time tasks or set up recurring ones if you need them regularly.

How to use the new tasks feature?

To access the new feature, simply select the ‘Tasks’ option from the ChatGPT menu.

There, you could type what you want to and when- making it easy to plan ChatGPT can even suggest tasks based on your conversations, though you will need to confirm them before they are set.

For those who prefer less AI involvement, this might feel a bit intrusive, but it is customizable.

You can also track your tasks in two places:

Directly in the chat threads Or in the new Tasks section available in your profile menu (on the web). The feature will enable you to easily edit or cancel tasks if your plans change. Once a task is completed, you will receive a notification on either web, desktop or mobile. Note that there’s a limit of 10 active tasks at any given time to keep things manageable.

Looking ahead: Bigger plans for ChatGPT

While the new Tasks feature is already a game-changer, OpenAI is likely planning even more ambitious updates.

Reports suggest that OpenAI is working on a feature called Operator, which could allow ChatGPT to control your computer autonomously.

Another upcoming tool, Caterpillar, might let ChatGPT perform more specific tasks, like problem-solving, document management, or information retrieval.

Beta testing: Is ChatGPT ready for critical tasks?

While Tasks is a promising addition, the feature is still in beta, meaning there could be some bugs or reliability issues to work through. Users should avoid relying on ChatGPT for time-sensitive or crucial tasks just yet, as there might be occasional glitches.

For now, this feature is available to paying users, with subscription plans costing between USD 20 (Rs 1,730) and USD 200 (Rs 17,300) per month. OpenAI has not confirmed whether it will eventually be available to free users, so stay tuned for updates.

