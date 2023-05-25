Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
ChatGPT app now available in 11 countries for iOS

ChatGPT's iOS app is now accessible in 11 countries- the US, Jamaica, Korea, Nicaragua, Nigeria Albania, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, Croatia, France and Germany.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2023 18:27 IST
Image Source : APPLE ChatGPT app for iOS now available in 11 countries

OpenAI has been expanding its reach in further countries to give the ChatGPT app access to iOS users in around 11 countries now. It was earlier launched only for the US market. Now users can easily download the ChatGPT app by visiting the Apple App Store which could be accessed in the countries the US, Nicaragua, Nigeria Albania, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Croatia, France, Germany, New Zealand, and the UK.

This is a must to mention that the new popular app for iOS is yet to arrive in India.

OpenAI said, "We will continue to roll out to more countries and regions in the coming weeks," said the company.

The company also introduced a new feature named shared links which enables the users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with other users.

The founding company of ChatGPT further stated: "Recipients of your shared link can either view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to continue the thread. This feature is currently rolling out to a small set of testers in alpha, with plans to expand to all users (including free) in the upcoming weeks," said OpenAI.

The Microsoft-backed AI chatbot company has further integrated the browsing feature which is currently for beta users only and is paid. The platform could be accessed by Bing users and Chrome browser users

The company said, "You can now click into queries that the model is performing. We look forward to expanding the integration soon.”

ChatGPT also enables iOS users to disable the chat history on the device.

