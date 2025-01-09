Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
CES 2025: Lenovo launches world's first laptop with under-display camera

Lenovo’s bold move to integrate under-display cameras in laptops has set a new benchmark in the industry. With its cutting-edge features and premium build, the Yoga Slim 9i promises to redefine the future of laptops.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 9:36 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 9:36 IST
Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo launches the world's first laptop with an under-display camera

Lenovo has once again set a new standard in the tech industry by unveiling the world's first laptop with an under-display camera at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, part of Lenovo's premium Yoga series, combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, making it a standout in the laptop market.

Design: Under-display camera for a 98 per cent Screen-to-Body ratio

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i features a 32MP camera integrated beneath the display, a feature previously only seen in smartphones. This innovation has elevated the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 98 per cent, offering an immersive viewing experience. By incorporating this technology into laptops, Lenovo has taken a significant leap forward, leaving users and competitors equally amazed.

Specifications for Power and Performance

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is claimed to be a powerhouse of performance:

  • Display: 14-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution, with PureSight Pro technology, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 750 nits.
  • Processor: It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, which ensures top-tier performance.
  • Memory and storage: 32GB LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM and 1TB SSD storage for seamless multitasking.
  • Sound: Quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.
  • Connectivity: 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 and a 65W USB-C charger with a 75Wh battery for all-day productivity.

Price and availability

  • The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is priced at USD 1,849 (approx. Rs 1.59 lakh) and is currently available in the US market only.
  • Customers can start purchasing it from February 2025 in an elegant Tidal Teal colour option. 
  • Lenovo has yet to announce its global launch plans.

AI features and Neural Processing Unit (NPU)

This laptop is equipped with advanced AI capabilities for a smarter user experience. It also features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI-based tasks, enhancing overall performance and efficiency.

Other Lenovo upgrades at CES 2025

Alongside the Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo unveiled several other upgraded devices, including:

  • Yoga Tab Plus
  • IdeaPad Pro 5i
  • Idea Tab Pro
  • Yoga 7i 2-in-1
  • IdeaCentre Mini x and IdeaCentre Tower

These devices certainly reflect Lenovo's commitment to innovation and excellence across its entire product range.

