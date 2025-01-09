CES 2025: Lenovo launches world's first laptop with under-display camera

Lenovo has once again set a new standard in the tech industry by unveiling the world's first laptop with an under-display camera at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, part of Lenovo's premium Yoga series, combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, making it a standout in the laptop market.
Design: Under-display camera for a 98 per cent Screen-to-Body ratio
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i features a 32MP camera integrated beneath the display, a feature previously only seen in smartphones. This innovation has elevated the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 98 per cent, offering an immersive viewing experience. By incorporating this technology into laptops, Lenovo has taken a significant leap forward, leaving users and competitors equally amazed.
Specifications for Power and Performance
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is claimed to be a powerhouse of performance:
- Display: 14-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution, with PureSight Pro technology, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 750 nits.
- Processor: It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, which ensures top-tier performance.
- Memory and storage: 32GB LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM and 1TB SSD storage for seamless multitasking.
- Sound: Quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.
- Connectivity: 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 and a 65W USB-C charger with a 75Wh battery for all-day productivity.
Price and availability
- The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is priced at USD 1,849 (approx. Rs 1.59 lakh) and is currently available in the US market only.
- Customers can start purchasing it from February 2025 in an elegant Tidal Teal colour option.
- Lenovo has yet to announce its global launch plans.
AI features and Neural Processing Unit (NPU)
This laptop is equipped with advanced AI capabilities for a smarter user experience. It also features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI-based tasks, enhancing overall performance and efficiency.
Other Lenovo upgrades at CES 2025
Alongside the Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo unveiled several other upgraded devices, including:
- Yoga Tab Plus
- IdeaPad Pro 5i
- Idea Tab Pro
- Yoga 7i 2-in-1
- IdeaCentre Mini x and IdeaCentre Tower
These devices certainly reflect Lenovo's commitment to innovation and excellence across its entire product range.
