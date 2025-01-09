CES 2025: Lenovo launches world's first laptop with under-display camera

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo launches the world's first laptop with an under-display camera

Lenovo has once again set a new standard in the tech industry by unveiling the world's first laptop with an under-display camera at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, part of Lenovo's premium Yoga series, combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, making it a standout in the laptop market.

Design: Under-display camera for a 98 per cent Screen-to-Body ratio

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i features a 32MP camera integrated beneath the display, a feature previously only seen in smartphones. This innovation has elevated the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 98 per cent, offering an immersive viewing experience. By incorporating this technology into laptops, Lenovo has taken a significant leap forward, leaving users and competitors equally amazed.

Specifications for Power and Performance

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is claimed to be a powerhouse of performance:

Display: 14-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution, with PureSight Pro technology, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 750 nits.

Processor: It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, which ensures top-tier performance.

Memory and storage: 32GB LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM and 1TB SSD storage for seamless multitasking.

Sound: Quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.

Connectivity: 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 and a 65W USB-C charger with a 75Wh battery for all-day productivity.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is priced at USD 1,849 (approx. Rs 1.59 lakh) and is currently available in the US market only.

Customers can start purchasing it from February 2025 in an elegant Tidal Teal colour option.

Lenovo has yet to announce its global launch plans.

AI features and Neural Processing Unit (NPU)

This laptop is equipped with advanced AI capabilities for a smarter user experience. It also features a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI-based tasks, enhancing overall performance and efficiency.

Other Lenovo upgrades at CES 2025

Alongside the Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo unveiled several other upgraded devices, including:

Yoga Tab Plus

IdeaPad Pro 5i

Idea Tab Pro

Yoga 7i 2-in-1

IdeaCentre Mini x and IdeaCentre Tower

These devices certainly reflect Lenovo's commitment to innovation and excellence across its entire product range.

