CERT-In issues critical warning for iPhone, iPad and Mac users: Update Apple devices immediately

New Delhi:

CERT-In just sounded the alarm for Apple users: update your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Safari now. The agency (India's top cybersecurity authority) posted a critical warning, flagged as CIAD-2026-0033, because it found serious security holes in Apple’s software. Hackers could use these older versions of Safari and the devices to steal users' private data, run harmful code or even mess up how your device works.

What does the CERT-In advisory say?

This is not just a casual warning, as anyone using the older versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS Tahoe or Safari is at risk. It does not matter if you are at home or running a company network; you will have to update the device right away in case you need to keep yourself updated.

So, why is this update being suggested by CERT-In for Apple devices?

CERT-In reportedly found that the hackers/attackers could use these vulnerabilities to slip past the Apple device users’ defences. They can snatch confidential info, grab higher system access, run malware, hijack your clipboard, or crash your apps with denial-of-service attacks. They can even pull off cross-origin data theft, which means more of your personal data could end up in the wrong hands.

What are the potential risks?

Here are the Apple versions at risk:

iOS versions older than 26.5.2

iPadOS versions older than 26.5.2

macOS Tahoe versions older than 26.5.2

Safari versions older than 26.5.2

If you have not hit 'update' yet, do not wait around. Here’s how to protect yourself:

On iPhone or iPad: Open Settings > General > Software Update

On Mac: Go to System Settings > General > Software Update



Which Apple devices are affected?

The advisory states that the following software versions are vulnerable:

Apple iOS versions earlier than 26.5.2

Apple iPadOS versions earlier than 26.5.2

Apple macOS Tahoe versions earlier than 26.5.2

Apple Safari versions earlier than 26.5.2

This is not just an IT update, but rather these updates are pushed to block the vulnerabilities CERT-In flagged. Staying current with system updates is one of the easiest ways to keep your information safe and stop hackers from pulling the rug out from under you.

One must not ignore this government’s suggested update, as these security alerts are made for safety and security.