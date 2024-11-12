Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Canva suffers global outage, displays blank screens to users | This is how company responded

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 17:06 IST
Canvas
Image Source : CANVAS Canvas

Canva, one of the designing platforms which has gained a lot of popularity was reportedly down for a while. The users experienced a major outage, where they were left with blank screens. When they were trying to access its desktop site, it displayed a blank screen. Reports of the outage began at around 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday (November 12), which affected a lot of users in India as well as other regions worldwide.

Downdetector also confirmed a surge in reports about the editing platform, which claims that the site was inaccessible.

Company responds to the issue

Canva acknowledged the issue, updating its status page to assure users that they were working on resolving the issue. 

By 4:04 PM IST, the platform’s systems were reported to be operational, with Canva pledging to monitor for potential disruptions.

Recent growth and new feature additions

The outage comes amid Canva's rapid growth, with its user base reaching 200 million monthly active users, up from 115 million.

In recent months, Canva has reportedly expanded its Visual Suite with AI-driven tools like text-to-image generation, Magic Write, and interactive features such as charts and quizzes. The platform’s rapid expansion highlights the need for a robust infrastructure to manage increasing traffic, especially during new feature rollouts.

