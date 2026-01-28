Buying a smartphone? Reddit users reveal best phones of 2025 you can actually trust Looking to buy a smartphone from 2025? Reddit users reveal the best phones of the year, from premium flagships to budget picks—based on real-world performance, cameras, and battery life.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and don’t want to opt for models launching in 2026, you still have plenty of great options from 2025. But which smartphone was truly the best in 2025?

A quick Google search will likely show AI-generated summaries compiled from across the internet. However, if you don’t want to rely solely on AI recommendations when spending your money, there’s another reliable source, real user opinions. Here’s a list of the best smartphones of 2025 according to Reddit users, based on discussions and community feedback.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Reddit users rated the Oppo Find X9 Pro as one of the best smartphones of 2025. It was praised for its massive battery, excellent camera performance, and a smooth operating system. Several users also appreciated its premium design.

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 received strong ratings for its powerful hardware, fast performance, and reliable battery life. Reddit users also highlighted its overall value for money, making it a popular choice among performance-focused buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra earned its place on the list due to its all-round performance. Redditors praised its versatile camera system, vibrant display, and robust overall performance, making it a well-balanced flagship option.

iPhone 17 Pro

According to Reddit users, the iPhone 17 Pro stood out for its consistent performance, camera quality, and overall user experience. Users also appreciated its long-term reliability, noting that it rarely suffers from serious or blocking bugs.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Reddit discussions suggest that the Google Pixel 10 Pro delivered noticeable improvements in both performance and camera capabilities. Users highlighted these upgrades as key reasons for rating it among the best smartphones of 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

In the foldable segment, Reddit users rated the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 highly for its improved durability and significant upgrades over previous foldable models.

Best budget smartphones of 2025

For buyers looking for budget-friendly options, Reddit users recommended two models:

Nothing Phone 3a for its excellent value, strong camera performance, and solid overall experience

Oppo K13 for its strong performance and impressive battery life at a lower price point

This Reddit-based list offers a user-driven perspective on the smartphones that truly stood out in 2025, helping buyers make more informed decisions without relying solely on AI-generated rankings.