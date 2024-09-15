Buy iPhone 16 at Rs 66,600: Offer valid only for HDFC Infinia Card users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 series

Apple iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-order at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base model. While several banks like American Express, ICICI, and Axis Bank are offering additional discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 16, making the handset cost around Rs 74,900, HDFC, on the other hand, has launched an exciting offer through its ‘Smartbuy portal’ for Infinia credit card users. Using specifically this car, will reduce the cost of the device and drop down the price of the upcoming iPhone 16 for Rs 66,600.

Let’s take a look at this offer and how it works.

How to get iPhone 16 at Rs 66,600 on HDFC Smartbuy

HDFC Infinia credit card users earn 1 Reward Point (RP) for every Rs 150 spent. As part of this offer, the customers who pre-order the iPhone 16 via the Smartbuy portal will get 5x reward points, which totals 13,300 RPs.

Since 1 RP equals Re 1, these reward points can be redeemed for flight tickets, booking hotels and more.

With this reward points offer, the effective price of the iPhone 16 comes down from Rs 79,900 to Rs 66,600 (The Indian Express first reported). However, it is important to note that this is not an instant cashback but a reward point system that you can redeem for future purchases.

Discounts on iPhone 16 Plus and Pro models

The deal is also available for the iPhone 16 Plus, which is priced at Rs 89,900. With 14,925 RPs, the effective price drops to Rs 74,925.

For those who are looking forward to buying the higher-end models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max come with 15,000 RPs, bringing their effective prices to Rs 104,900 and Rs 119,900, respectively.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Offer

The offer further extends to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well. With 14,925 RPs, its effective price comes down to Rs 74,925.

Important points to remember

HDFC has imposed a limit of 15,000 RPs per month, so if you have already earned reward points from other purchases, the RP credited after buying the iPhone 16 will be adjusted accordingly.

This offer is exclusively available for HDFC Infinia credit card users via the Smartbuy portal only.

With these offers, HDFC Infinia cardholders can enjoy significant savings on the latest iPhone and Apple devices.

