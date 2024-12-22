Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Buy iPhone 14 512GB under Rs 77000: Amazon offers major discounts

Buy iPhone 14 512GB under Rs 77000: Amazon offers major discounts

If you are looking forward to upgrading to an iPhone then here is the right time. The company is offering a massive discount on iPhone 14 512GB storage. Launched at Rs 1,09,900, it is now available at Rs 76,900 after a massive 30 per cent discount.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 12:17 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 12:17 IST
iPhone 14
Image Source : FILE iPhone 14

If you are planning to upgrade to an iPhone and do not want to break the bank, then now is the time to do so. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 512GB variant, offering customers incredible deals and discounts to end the year on a high note.

Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14

With Apple's latest iPhone 16 series in the market, the company seems to be working on clearing out the older models which are available in the market. Because of this, the companies have been offering massive discounts on previous generations of iPhones, including the iPhone 14 series.

Originally launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 remains a premium device with top-notch features and performance, making this price drop a golden opportunity.

iPhone 14 512GB storage variant: Unbelievable discounts on Amazon

The iPhone 14 (512GB storage variant) is available on Amazon at its lowest price yet. Originally priced at Rs 1,09,900, the phone is now offered at Rs 76,900 after a massive 30 per cent discount.

Additional offers on Amazon:

  • Bank discounts: Get an instant Rs 2,000 off with selected bank cards.
  • EMI options: Pay as low as Rs 3,464 per month on EMI.
  • Exchange offer: Trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 26,000.

iPhone 14 512GB: Top features and specifications

  • Premium design: Glass back panel with an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass.
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, protected by Ceramic Shield glass.
  • Performance: Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset based on 5nm technology, paired with 6GB RAM and 512GB storage.
  • Cameras: Dual rear cameras with 12MP + 12MP sensors and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
  • Battery: 3279mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
  • Durability: IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

Why you shouldn’t miss this deal

With advanced features, excellent performance, and an attractive price cut, the iPhone 14 512GB offers unbeatable value for money. Whether you're upgrading your phone or entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time, this deal on Amazon is a steal.

Related Stories
iPhone 14 256GB gets significant discount, now available for Rs 60,000 to clear existing stock

iPhone 14 256GB gets significant discount, now available for Rs 60,000 to clear existing stock

iPhone 17 to revolutionise smartphone experience with host of groundbreaking features

iPhone 17 to revolutionise smartphone experience with host of groundbreaking features

iPhone 15 128GB variant price drops on Amazon, now available under Rs 62,000

iPhone 15 128GB variant price drops on Amazon, now available under Rs 62,000

Apple's iPhone 17 Slim aims to be thinner than ever, will start new era of smartphone design

Apple's iPhone 17 Slim aims to be thinner than ever, will start new era of smartphone design

iPhone 17 Pro models rumoured to feature new frame, redesigned camera system, more

iPhone 17 Pro models rumoured to feature new frame, redesigned camera system, more

iPhone 17 Air may be banned in THIS country due to its slim design

iPhone 17 Air may be banned in THIS country due to its slim design

iPhone 14 available at the lowest-ever price on Flipkart: Details here

iPhone 14 available at the lowest-ever price on Flipkart: Details here

Apple iPhone 17 series: Major design changes expected in 2025 line-up

Apple iPhone 17 series: Major design changes expected in 2025 line-up

iPhone 17 to bringer newer design, different camera module and slimmer variants in 2025

iPhone 17 to bringer newer design, different camera module and slimmer variants in 2025

iPhone 17 Air price, production details surface, foldable iPhone development also on cards

iPhone 17 Air price, production details surface, foldable iPhone development also on cards

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Technological advancements to experience during the pilgrimage

ALSO READ: Avoid taking calls without sounding rude? This 'Switched Off' trick might help!

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement