Buy iPhone 14 512GB under Rs 77000: Amazon offers major discounts

If you are planning to upgrade to an iPhone and do not want to break the bank, then now is the time to do so. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 512GB variant, offering customers incredible deals and discounts to end the year on a high note.

Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14

With Apple's latest iPhone 16 series in the market, the company seems to be working on clearing out the older models which are available in the market. Because of this, the companies have been offering massive discounts on previous generations of iPhones, including the iPhone 14 series.

Originally launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 remains a premium device with top-notch features and performance, making this price drop a golden opportunity.

iPhone 14 512GB storage variant: Unbelievable discounts on Amazon

The iPhone 14 (512GB storage variant) is available on Amazon at its lowest price yet. Originally priced at Rs 1,09,900, the phone is now offered at Rs 76,900 after a massive 30 per cent discount.

Additional offers on Amazon:

Bank discounts: Get an instant Rs 2,000 off with selected bank cards.

EMI options: Pay as low as Rs 3,464 per month on EMI.

Exchange offer: Trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 26,000.

iPhone 14 512GB: Top features and specifications

Premium design : Glass back panel with an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass.

: Glass back panel with an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass. Display : 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, protected by Ceramic Shield glass.

: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, protected by Ceramic Shield glass. Performance : Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset based on 5nm technology, paired with 6GB RAM and 512GB storage.

: Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset based on 5nm technology, paired with 6GB RAM and 512GB storage. Cameras : Dual rear cameras with 12MP + 12MP sensors and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

: Dual rear cameras with 12MP + 12MP sensors and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Battery : 3279mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

: 3279mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Durability: IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

Why you shouldn’t miss this deal

With advanced features, excellent performance, and an attractive price cut, the iPhone 14 512GB offers unbeatable value for money. Whether you're upgrading your phone or entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time, this deal on Amazon is a steal.

