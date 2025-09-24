BSNL's pan-India 4G rollout confirmed for September 27 BSNL will launch its pan-India 4G service on September 27. This service is currently available in Delhi, and the company plans to expand its network by adding 1,00,000 more towers.

New Delhi:

BSNL is set to launch its 4G services across India on September 27. The news was confirmed by A Robert J Ravi, the Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL. During his address at the Bharat Digital Infra Summit 2025, Ravi stated, "It is our indigenous technology that we are inaugurating across the country on September 27".

"Get ready, Bharat! On 27th September, BSNL transforms the way India connects. A new chapter of Swadeshi Digital Bharat begins," BSNL wrote in an X post.

4G Services in Delhi-NCR

BSNL has already launched its 4G services in Delhi. The company confirmed that users will be able to access the 4G network through a partner network access agreement. This means that users with 4G-compatible devices can now use their BSNL SIMs to access 4G services. This launch in the Delhi-NCR region is part of a broader nationwide rollout of a 4G network built on indigenous technology.

With the launch of 4G, BSNL users with compatible devices will get instant access to the network. New 4G SIM cards can be obtained from BSNL and MTNL customer service centers and authorized retailers after completing eKYC.

Major Investment

BSNL has invested Rs 25,000 crore to install 100,000 4G mobile towers across the country, with plans to install another 100,000. The state-owned company has partnered with TCS and C-DOT for network equipment and is also investing an additional Rs 47,000 crore to further enhance its infrastructure.

Preparations for 6G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently mentioned India's future plans for 6G technology from the Red Fort, stating that the launch of 6G services is in "mission mode." He emphasised that India aims to be one of the first countries in the world to roll out 6G.

