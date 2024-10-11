BSNL's new recharge plan offers 2GB daily data for 105 days for Rs 7 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL extended validity recharge plan

As the last day of validity of recharge plans draws near, customers experience mounting anxiety. Millions of mobile users seek affordable alternatives to expensive recharge plans. In response to this demand, the government-owned telecom company BSNL has come to the rescue by introducing a range of cost-effective plans.

It's important to note that private telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vi impose hefty charges for long-term validity plans. This has prompted a significant shift towards BSNL as people seek relief from the increased prices set by private companies.

To address the concerns of millions of users, BSNL has incorporated numerous long-term validity plans into its offerings. For those interested in a budget-friendly plan, BSNL now presents a plan with a generous 105-day validity period.

BSNL's 105-day validity Recharge Plan

BSNL has introduced an outstanding recharge plan priced at Rs 666, offering extended validity to its users. This prepaid plan includes unlimited calling to any network for a duration of 105 days. Additionally, users can enjoy the benefit of 100 free SMS daily.

Furthermore, BSNL provides ample internet data to customers through this recharge plan, offering a total of 210 GB data for the entire validity period. This equates to a daily allowance of 2GB of high-speed data. It's worth noting that within this price range, Jio, Airtel, and Vi do not offer any recharge plan with such extensive validity.

In other news, the parliamentary committee expressed deep dissatisfaction with the declining subscriber base and deteriorating quality of service of the government-owned BSNL. During the meeting, some members of the committee went as far as sharing their personal experiences of encountering poor service on their BSNL mobiles to emphasise their concerns.

In the briefing to the Estimates Committee, officials provided assurances to the panel that there would be a significant improvement in service within the next six months. They outlined plans to enhance the infrastructure by equipping nearly one lakh mobile towers with 4G service, which marks a substantial increase from the existing 24,000 towers. Additionally, BSNL officials emphasised the company's commitment to utilising indigenous technology as part of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

ALSO READ: Jio new plan offers unlimited 5G data with Netflix for less than Rs 16 per day