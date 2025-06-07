BSNL's new offer honours Operation Sindoor with defence donation, cashback for users Under the new offer, BSNL will donate a certain portion of a selected recharge plan to the defense department and users will also receive cashback.

New Delhi:

State-owned telecom company BSNL has announced a new recharge plan to support and honour the bravery of our armed forces during Operation Sindoor. As part of this initiative, a portion of the money from each recharge will be donated to the defense department. Additionally, users will also receive cashback as a benefit. Here are all the important details about this offer that you should know.

BSNL Rs 1,499 recharge plan offer

The state-owned telecom company has launched a special offer for a limited time. If a customer recharges their account with the Rs 1,499 plan, the company will donate 2.5 per cent of that amount to the defense department. In addition to this, customers will receive 2.5 per cent of their recharge back as cashback. This offer is available until June 30.

BSNL Rs 1,499 recharge plan benefits

BSNL's recharge plan, priced at Rs 1,499, offers an impressive validity of 336 days. Users can enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network across India, along with free national roaming and 100 SMS per day. This 11-month plan also includes a total of 24GB of data. After the data limit is reached, users can still access the internet with unlimited usage at a speed of 40 kbps. This makes it an attractive option for many users looking for a comprehensive plan.

