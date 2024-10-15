BSNL's new monthly plan offers 6500GB of data with unlimited calling, OTT benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL recharge plan

BSNL, the government-owned telecom company, is known for its wide range of prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans, catering to customers of all categories. The company has recently introduced a new recharge plan. If you find yourself requiring large amounts of internet data for your work and regular usage, BSNL's offer is designed to meet your needs. The company provides its subscribers with additional benefits such as OTT subscriptions and calling facilities along with ample data. Here are all the details you need to know about this BSNL recharge plan.

BSNL Fibre Ultra OTT recharge plan

The plan in question is the BSNL Fibre Ultra OTT New Plan. While it may be the most expensive plan in their lineup, it also boasts the most generous offerings. Priced at Rs 1,799 per month, this plan delivers lightning-fast data speeds that enable seamless completion of even the most data-intensive tasks.

One of the standout features of this plan is the remarkable speed of 300Mbps provided by BSNL, making it an ideal choice for those seeking unlimited data. Subscribers are treated to a total of 6500GB of internet data every month, ensuring that their data needs are comprehensively met. Even after exhausting the 6500GB data quota, users can continue to access data at a speed of 20Mbps, offering uninterrupted connectivity.

In addition to the generous data allocation, BSNL is also offering complimentary subscriptions to various OTT apps as part of this plan. Customers can enjoy free access to Disney+ Hotstar, YuppTV pack (including SonyLIV and ZEE5), Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and EpicON.

Moreover, users are provided with the convenience of unlimited local and STD calling, along with a free landline connection for calling purposes.

Meanwhile, in a briefing to the Estimates Committee, BSNL officials provided assurance that there would be significant improvements in the service within the next six months. They outlined plans to enhance 4G service by equipping nearly one lakh mobile towers, which marks a substantial increase from the current 24,000 towers.

Additionally, BSNL officials emphasised the company's commitment to using indigenous technology as part of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative.

