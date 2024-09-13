BSNL's new 4G plan challenges Airtel, Jio; offers 82-day validity at very affordable price

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 82-day affordable recharge plan

BSNL has once again outperformed Airtel, Jio, and Vi by offering affordable recharge plans to attract users. Additionally, the telecom company is set to launch its 4G and 5G services, promising users superfast connectivity. The government is also making significant efforts to revitalise BSNL, including the installation of thousands of new mobile towers to enhance connectivity nationwide. If all goes as planned, users can expect to receive BSNL 4G service across India in the first half of next year. If you are also considering switching to BSNL or if you are an existing BSNL customer, here is a BSNL affordable recharge plan that offers 82-day validity.

BSNL Rs 485 recharge plan

This recharge plan is valid for 82 days and is priced at Rs 485. It provides users with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling to any network in the country, and 100 free daily SMS. Moreover, this BSNL plan includes free national roaming and extends unlimited calling and data benefits to MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.

This cost-effective BSNL recharge plan can be found on the company's Self-Care app. BSNL users can download the app, log in with their mobile number and OTP, and locate the plan on the home page to proceed with the recharge.

Furthermore, both BSNL and MTNL have commenced 5G testing, aiming to launch their 5G services using entirely Made in India network equipment. The Department of Telecommunications and C-DoT are conducting the 5G testing for these government telecom companies.

Meanwhile, C-DoT recently conducted a test of BSNL's 5G on its campus. During the test, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a video call on BSNL's 5G network. The Union Minister also posted a video of this on his official social media platform. In the post, the Union Minister discussed conducting a BSNL 5G-enabled call trial and tagged BSNL. This trial of BSNL's 5G service was conducted on the C-DoT campus.

