BSNL's 20-day plan offers 4G data, unlimited voice calls for less than Rs 120

BSNL has grabbed all the headlines in the telecom sector after the recent price hike from major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vi recently. These operators hiked both their prepaid and post recharge plans by up to 15 percent. The state-owned telecom operator has attracted many subscribers due to its affordable recharge plans. The company offers a recharge plan that offers unlimited calling and 10 high speed data for an affordable price. Here are all the details you need to know about this recharge plan.

BSNL Rs 118 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 118 and offers 20 days of validity. Subscribers will also get unlimited voice calling with this recharge plan. In addition to this, it offers 10GB of high speed data. This recharge plan also offers Hardy Games, Arena Games, Gameon Astrotell, Gameium, Lystn Podocast, Zing Music and WOW Entertainment.

Meanwhile, BSNL and MTNL are preparing to bring some exciting news to their millions of users. The public sector company has posted a video on its social media platforms, indicating a potential challenge to private telecom companies. The video promises superfast connectivity in the near future and highlights BSNL's ongoing efforts to upgrade over 25,000 mobile towers, with plans to introduce 4G towers in new locations.

BSNL India has shared a 14-second video teasing the arrival of superfast connectivity and featuring a user making a video call using BSNL's network. The company aims to provide improved connectivity to its users and plans to install 100,000 mobile towers for 4G coverage across the country, supported by a government fund of Rs 6,000 crore.

BSNL and MTNL are committed to upgrading their infrastructure, indicating a potential shift in the telecom industry that may affect private telecom companies. Reports suggest that BSNL plans to have 75,000 operational 4G mobile towers by Diwali, with the goal of addressing network connectivity issues for its users. This development could potentially create competition for private companies, particularly as BSNL has been gaining users due to recent price hikes by private telecom companies.

