BSNL redefines affordability with 3 new recharge plans, provides over 100-day service for under Rs 700

The chairman of BSNL has recently announced that the company plans to keep its recharge options affordable in the near future. Over the past two months, BSNL has welcomed over 5.5 million new users, coinciding with the rise in prices of plans offered by private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. As a government-owned telecom provider, BSNL boasts a variety of prepaid recharge plans at competitive prices. While users of private companies often spend between Rs 800 and Rs 900 for an 84-day plan, BSNL offers three prepaid options with over 100 days of validity for less than Rs 700. Let’s take a closer look at these three affordable recharge plans from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

BSNL Rs 699 Plan

BSNL’s Rs 699 prepaid plan provides an impressive validity of 130 days. Users can enjoy unlimited free calling across any network in the country, along with free national roaming. Additionally, this plan offers 100 free SMS daily and provides 512MB of data each day. Once this data limit is reached, users can still access unlimited data at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

BSNL Rs 666 Plan

Another option, the Rs 666 prepaid plan, offers a validity of 105 days. Like the Rs 699 plan, it includes unlimited free calling on any network and free national roaming. Users will also receive 2GB of daily data and 100 free SMS each day throughout the plan's duration.

BSNL Rs 397 Plan

Lastly, the Rs 397 plan stands out with a remarkable 150-day validity. In this plan, users enjoy unlimited free calling for the first 30 days, accompanied by free national roaming. For the first month, users also receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, along with 100 free SMS per day.

