BSNL's Diwali offer shocks Jio, Airtel with 600GB data for 365 days at just Rs 5 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Diwali Offer

This festive season all the major telecom operators announced Diwali offers for their subscribers. State-owned telecom operator BSNL, which has gained many subscribers following tariff hikes from Jio, Airtel, and Vi in July, has also announced its Diwali offer. This offer is also valid post-Diwali and offers impressive benefits when compared to Jio’s Diwali offer. Here are all the details you need to know about the BSNL Diwali offer.

BSNL Diwali Offer

BSNL Diwali offer is valid from October 28 to November 7. During this period BSNL subscribers can avail of Rs 100 off on Rs 1,999 recharge plan. This plan will be available for Rs 1,899 to subscribers. The plan offers 600GB of data with unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day for 365 days.

BSNL announced this offer via its X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the post, the state-owned telecom company wrote, “Post Diwali Special offer! Get ₹100 OFF our ₹1999 Recharge Voucher—now just ₹1899! Enjoy 600GB data, unlimited calls, games, music, and more for a full year. This festive offer is valid until November 7, 2024. Recharge today and let BSNL brighten your digital life!”

In other news, in collaboration with Viasat, BSNL has successfully conducted trials for its D2D service. Soon, users will have the capability to make audio and video calls directly between devices without the need for a SIM card. During a trial at the India Mobile Congress, BSNL successfully made a phone call via a satellite network positioned 36,000 kilometres away, using an Android smartphone. This service is anticipated to be especially valuable in emergencies or natural disasters, enabling individuals to call for assistance and facilitating evacuation efforts for those who are stranded.

ALSO READ: X new feature will allow blocked users to see your posts, followers list, more