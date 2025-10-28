BSNL outpaces Airtel in subscriber addition, Jio's surge continues: TRAI report Jio has crossed the 50-crore subscriber mark, and BSNL maintained its lead over Airtel in subscriber additions in September, with the public sector firm adding 5.24 lakh subscribers.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio continued its lead in new customer additions in September 2025, according to a TRAI report released on Monday. The company recorded a net addition of 2,12,662 wireline subscribers and 32.49 lakh mobile subscribers during the month.

Jio's milestone and mobile additions

With growth in its fixed wireless broadband customer base, Reliance Jio's total subscriber base crossed 50 crore for the first time, reaching over 50.64 crore.

BSNL leads over Airtel

State-run BSNL also maintained its lead over Bharti Airtel in net new mobile subscriber additions for September 2025. The public sector telecom firm added 5.24 lakh subscribers compared to 4.37 lakh added by Bharti Airtel.

The total number of active wireless (Mobile) subscribers recorded in September 2025 was 108.85 crore.

Segment losers

Vodafone Idea (Vi), state-run MTNL, and Reliance Communications continued to lose mobile subscribers.

Vi lost 7.44 lakh mobile customers.

MTNL lost 56,928 subscribers.

RCom lost 13 subscribers.

Wireline growth

In the wireline segment, Bharti Airtel followed Reliance Jio, adding 97,383 customers, and Reliance Communications added 6,456.

Tata Teleservices was the biggest loser in this segment with a decline of 1.63 lakh wireline subscribers. It was followed by MTNL, which lost 32,930 subscribers; APSFL, which lost 19,049; Quadrant, which lost 1,733; BSNL, which lost 3,110; and Vi, which lost 3,125 subscribers.

Overall market and broadband status

The total telecom subscriber base of the country grew marginally to 122.89 crore in September, with the wireless segment contributing 118.23 crore subscribers and wireline accounting for 4.66 crore customers.

The broadband subscriber base in the country inched close to the 100 crore mark with a growth of about half a percent to 99.56 crore. The wireless segment contributed 95.12 crore broadband customers to the total base, and wireline contributed 4.44 crore.

Reliance Jio led the broadband segment with 50.54 crore customers. The top five players were:

Reliance Jio: 50.54 crore customers

Bharti Airtel: 31 crore customers

Vi: 12.77 crore customers

BSNL: 3.47 crore customers

Atria Convergence: 23.4 lakh broadband subscribers

According to the report, the top five broadband players held a 98.5 percent share of the total market in September 2025.

