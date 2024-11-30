BSNL offers most affordable yearly recharge plan under Rs 1500, but there’s a catch: Know-more

Private telecom giants like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi have hiked their prices, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), the government-run telecom provider, has continued to offer plans at pocket-friendly recharge rates.
For those who are looking for long-term value, BSNL has introduced budget-friendly annual plans for uninterrupted service without the need for frequent recharges. Here’s a closer look at the company’s most affordable yearly plan which will last for almost 365 days.
BSNL’s long-term validity plans
- BSNL offers a wide range of long-validity plans, which cater to users with different needs.
- These include plans which are worth 70, 105, 150, 160, and 180-day durations, as well as full-year validity.
- Among these, the Rs. 1,499 recharge plan stands out as one of the most economical options for users who are looking to avoid monthly recharge hassles.
The Rs. 1,499 plan: Benefits
- The Rs. 1,499 plan provides an impressive 336 days of validity that ensures nearly a year of hassle-free service.
- This plan further includes unlimited voice calling to all networks, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi.
- Users will get 100 free SMS per day, making it suitable for those who rely on messaging and voice calls.
- For data benefits, this plan will offer a total of 24GB of high-speed data spread across 336 days.
- While this data allocation is ideal for users with minimal internet requirements, it may not be sufficient for heavy data users.
Higher data plan for internet-heavy users
For users with higher data needs, BSNL further offers a Rs. 1,999 plan, which comes with a total of 6,000GB of high-speed data along with similar calling and SMS benefits.
This plan caters to those who stream videos, browse extensively, or use the internet for work.
