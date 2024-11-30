BSNL offers most affordable yearly recharge plan under Rs 1500, but there’s a catch: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

Private telecom giants like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi have hiked their prices, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), the government-run telecom provider, has continued to offer plans at pocket-friendly recharge rates.

For those who are looking for long-term value, BSNL has introduced budget-friendly annual plans for uninterrupted service without the need for frequent recharges. Here’s a closer look at the company’s most affordable yearly plan which will last for almost 365 days.

BSNL’s long-term validity plans

BSNL offers a wide range of long-validity plans, which cater to users with different needs.

These include plans which are worth 70, 105, 150, 160, and 180-day durations, as well as full-year validity.

Among these, the Rs. 1,499 recharge plan stands out as one of the most economical options for users who are looking to avoid monthly recharge hassles.

The Rs. 1,499 plan: Benefits

The Rs. 1,499 plan provides an impressive 336 days of validity that ensures nearly a year of hassle-free service.

This plan further includes unlimited voice calling to all networks, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Users will get 100 free SMS per day, making it suitable for those who rely on messaging and voice calls.

For data benefits, this plan will offer a total of 24GB of high-speed data spread across 336 days.

While this data allocation is ideal for users with minimal internet requirements, it may not be sufficient for heavy data users.

Higher data plan for internet-heavy users

For users with higher data needs, BSNL further offers a Rs. 1,999 plan, which comes with a total of 6,000GB of high-speed data along with similar calling and SMS benefits.

This plan caters to those who stream videos, browse extensively, or use the internet for work.

