Starlink Direct-to-Cell revolution: Make calls and send texts without SIM

Elon Musk’s Starlink is gearing up to launch its satellite internet services in the Indian market and the excitement has been booming across the country. The tech visionary has unveiled an innovative Direct-to-Cell technology, which will enable smartphones to connect directly to satellites without the need for a SIM card, specialized hardware or any additional software.

What is Direct-to-Cell technology?

Direct-to-cell technology is an advanced satellite communication system which will help to connect smartphones directly to the satellites. The feature of this technology is its simplicity— no additional equipment or modifications are needed on the user’s phone.

How does it work?

The satellite establishes a direct connection with the smartphone, bypassing traditional network infrastructure. Currently, it supports calls and text messages, with internet services expected soon.

Key benefits

Eliminates the need for terrestrial devices or receivers.

Works seamlessly with standard smartphones.

Impact of Direct-to-Cell Technology

This groundbreaking innovation promises to transform communication and connectivity:

Wider Coverage: Connects millions of smartphones to satellites, enabling communication even in remote or no-network areas.

Applications Across Industries: Beneficial for logistics, agriculture, and remote monitoring, making these sectors more efficient and accessible.

Emergency Connectivity: Provides crucial connectivity in areas without network access during emergencies.

Partnerships and future rollout

Starlink is collaborating with telecom operators worldwide to bring this technology to the masses.

High-Speed Internet: Once fully deployed, users can expect internet speeds of 250-350 Mbps through satellite connectivity.

Timeline: The service will roll out in phases, with users likely to experience Direct-to-Cell connectivity within a few months.

