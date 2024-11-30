iPhone 15 Plus now available at Rs 65,499 on Flipkart: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone remains an unbeatable name when it comes to premium smartphones. It is known for its top-notch build quality, innovative features and strong security. If you are eyeing the latest iPhone 15 Plus, then now is the perfect time to grab it at a heavily discounted price, exclusively on Flipkart.

iPhone 15 Plus Price Drops Big on Flipkart

The iPhone 15 Plus (128GB variant), originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available on Flipkart with an 18 per cent flat discount. This brings the price down to just Rs 65,499, making it a fantastic deal for Apple enthusiasts.

For added convenience, Flipkart offers an EMI option starting at just Rs 2,303 per month.

Extra savings with bank and exchange offers

Flipkart sweetens the deal with additional bank and exchange offers:

Bank discounts:

Get 5 per cent cashback with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Enjoy up to Rs 1,250 off with an Axis Bank Credit Card.

Exchange offers:

Trade in your old smartphone and get up to Rs 36,050 off, further reducing the price.

iPhone 15 Plus: Key features

Premium design : Features a durable glass back panel with an aluminium frame. IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance, keeping your phone safe during rain or swimming.

: Features a durable glass back panel with an aluminium frame. IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance, keeping your phone safe during rain or swimming. Brilliant display: A stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness for vibrant visuals.

A stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness for vibrant visuals. Powerful camera setup : Dual rear cameras: 48MP primary and 12MP ultrawide for professional-quality photos. 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

: Dual rear cameras: 48MP primary and 12MP ultrawide for professional-quality photos. 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. Smooth performance : Runs on iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 18, with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage for seamless multitasking.

: Runs on iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 18, with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage for seamless multitasking. Long-lasting Battery: Equipped with a 3,349 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging for all-day usage.

