BSNL offer ends tomorrow! Get 30 days extra validity with 2 affordable plans at no extra price BSNL is offering 30 days of extra validity with two of its affordable recharge plans. The offer is set to end tomorrow, so users can take advantage of this to get extended validity.

BSNL has recently surged in popularity thanks to its budget-friendly recharge plans. The telecom company has been rolling out several options that offer extended validity at an affordable price. In celebration of Holi, BSNL has delighted its customers with extra validity on two of its recharge plans. With the offers set to expire in just two days, interested subscribers should take advantage of these deals to secure up to 30 additional days of validity at no extra cost. Here’s everything you need to know about these exciting offers.

BSNL Rs 1,499 recharge plan

BSNL has announced via its X handle that users recharging with the Rs 1,499 plan will now enjoy an extra 29 days of validity. Originally providing 336 days, this plan now extends to a full year of validity—365 days—if recharged during the Holi period, which runs from March 1 to March 31.

The perks of this plan are quite generous, as customers will benefit from unlimited voice calling to any network across India. It also includes free national roaming and 100 SMS daily. Users will get a total of 24GB of high-speed data; even after this data is exhausted, they can continue accessing unlimited data at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

BSNL Rs 2,399 recharge plan

BSNL’s second Holi offer, the Rs 2,399 plan, now delivers an impressive 425 days of validity. This prepaid plan features unlimited calling throughout India, free national roaming, and complimentary calls on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai.

With this plan, users will receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, along with 100 free SMS each day, adding up to an incredible total of 850GB of data throughout the plan's duration. Additionally, BSNL is providing free access to BiTV for all its mobile users, along with entry to various OTT apps, enhancing the overall value of this offer.

