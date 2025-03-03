BSNL launches Holi Dhamaka offer, gives 14 months validity with an affordable plan BSNL has announced a new Holi Dhamaka offer for its millions of users. The government telecom company will provide users with more validity in its recharge plan than before.

Mobile World Congress in BSNL has rolled out a Holi Dhamaka offer for its more than 9 crore mobile users, announcing increased validity on its recharge plans. This exciting offer was shared through the company's official X handle, and BSNL is expected to introduce additional promotions throughout March, promising a festive experience for its users. In recent months, the government telecom company has raised the bar for private operators by launching a variety of affordable recharge plans that feature extended validity at competitive prices.

BSNL Holi Dhamaka offer

In detail, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is now offering an extra 30 days of validity with its Rs 2,399 recharge plan. Previously, this plan provided 395 days of validity, but it now boasts a total of 425 days. BSNL's prepaid plan includes unlimited calling across India, along with free national roaming and complimentary calling on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai.

Users of this plan will enjoy daily access to 2GB of high-speed data and 100 free SMS messages each day, amounting to a remarkable 850GB of total data. Additionally, BSNL is throwing in a free subscription to BiTV for all mobile users, along with complimentary access to several OTT applications.

To further enhance its services, BSNL is also working on improving its network infrastructure. The company plans to install 100,000 new 4G towers across the country by the first half of the year. Over the past year, BSNL has been actively upgrading its network in all telecom circles, with more than 65,000 4G mobile towers already operational. The remaining towers are expected to come online in the coming months, promising even better connectivity for users.

