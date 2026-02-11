BSNL launches new affordable OTT plan with JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Zee5 for cricket fans BSNL’s new Rs 499 add-on pack offers 3 months of JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Zee5 access. Users can stream T20 World Cup and IPL 2026 matches, along with movies and web series.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan for cricket fans. The state-owned telecom operator is offering a three-month subscription to JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and Zee5 under a new add-on pack. With this plan, users can watch all matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup and IPL 2026. In addition to live cricket, subscribers can stream web series, movies, and other entertainment content.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan: Benefits and validity

BSNL announced the new add-on pack through its official X handle. Priced at Rs 499, the plan comes with a validity of three months (90 days). Users can activate this pack with any of their existing BSNL plans.

The add-on provides access to JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and Zee5 for three months. Users can stream content on both mobile devices and TV simultaneously.

Cricket fans can watch all matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup and IPL 2026 on JioHotstar, while SonyLIV will offer access to various other sports events.

BSNL’s other affordable plans

BSNL has been introducing affordable recharge options for its users. Last month, the company launched a long-validity plan priced at Rs 2,626, offering 365 days of validity.

This plan includes:

Unlimited voice calls across India

Free national roaming

2.26GB of high-speed data per day

100 free SMS per day

The offer is valid until February 24, 2026, allowing users to keep their numbers active for a full year.

BSNL network upgrade and 4G expansion

The government announced a fund worth crores of rupees for BSNL in this year’s budget to support network upgrades. The funds will be used to strengthen the state-owned telecom operator’s infrastructure.

In November last year, BSNL launched its 4G services nationwide. Nearly 100,000 new 4G/5G towers have been installed, and additional towers are being deployed. BSNL’s network is based entirely on indigenous technology.

